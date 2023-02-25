Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,129 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $2.38 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $760.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

