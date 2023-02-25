Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,065 X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864 in the last ninety days. 95.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.50.

XFOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

