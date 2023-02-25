Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 27,128 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 49.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKTR opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

