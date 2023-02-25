Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,882 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,270,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 222,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Stock Performance

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

