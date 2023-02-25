Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 159,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 209,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 713.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 884,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

