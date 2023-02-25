Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of INO opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

