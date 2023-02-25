Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 218,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

TCRR stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

