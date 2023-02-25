CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 445.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $53.37 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

