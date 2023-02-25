Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 8.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 253,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after acquiring an additional 770,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main
In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Core & Main Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CNM opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Core & Main Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core & Main (CNM)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.