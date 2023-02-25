Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 8.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 253,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after acquiring an additional 770,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Core & Main Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Core & Main to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of CNM opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

