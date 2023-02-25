CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 38.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 121,091 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
NYSE:CXW opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.63%. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
