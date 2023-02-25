Credit Suisse Group Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $18.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLTK. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

PLTK opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Playtika by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Playtika by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

