Credit Suisse Group Raises Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $15.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDIT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $622.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.48% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

