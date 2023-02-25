Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $32.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.9 %

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 6.71%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

