CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. CTS makes up approximately 2.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 516.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CTS during the third quarter worth $82,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTS Price Performance

CTS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $43.43 on Friday. CTS Co. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

