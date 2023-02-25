Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.