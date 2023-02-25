CV Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CV Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $249.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.24 and its 200-day moving average is $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

