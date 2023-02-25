Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

