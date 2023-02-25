David A. Ranhoff Sells 7,500 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $198.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Enphase Energy

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.