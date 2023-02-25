David A. Ranhoff Sells 7,500 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Enphase Energy stock opened at $198.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
