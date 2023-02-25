David Bernstein Sells 107,119 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.8 %

CCL stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

