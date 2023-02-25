DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.90. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 67,554 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.73.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA ( NASDAQ:DTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

