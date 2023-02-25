Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

EBAY stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

