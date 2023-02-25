Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 119,910 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,162,417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 119,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp worth $60,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Compass Point upped their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

