Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 119,910 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,910 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp worth $60,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,189,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 238,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

