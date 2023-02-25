Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 128,413 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $58,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.