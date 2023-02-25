Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 164,427 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of OceanFirst Financial worth $61,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,768 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,304,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,448,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of OCFC opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 29.90%. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

