Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 184,486 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 184,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $60,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 646,475 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410,654 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $14,184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 133.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,246. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

