Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 20,981 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $62,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RL. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $134.67.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

