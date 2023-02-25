Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,282 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $60,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $257.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.08. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

