Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,458 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $58,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

