Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 39,944 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Peoples Bancorp worth $63,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $872.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.