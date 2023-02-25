Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 49,910 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $63,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $78.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.