Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 75,970 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $63,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DEN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

