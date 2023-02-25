Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of ePlus worth $59,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ePlus by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $54.12 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

