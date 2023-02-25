Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $63,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 11.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Otter Tail by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.5 %

OTTR stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.