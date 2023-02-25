Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,475,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $59,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 103.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Coty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,722,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.88. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

