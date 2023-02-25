Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Peoples Bancorp worth $63,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

