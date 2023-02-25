Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 13,031 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $60,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

