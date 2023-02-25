Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 184,486 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $60,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,686,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,686,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.54 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.