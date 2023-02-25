Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,320 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $60,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $131.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

