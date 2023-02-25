Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 440,975 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,475,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $59,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 103.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,722,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

