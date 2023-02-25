Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,774 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $59,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $4,563,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Performance

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $114.77 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.