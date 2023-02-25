Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 56,644 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $64,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

