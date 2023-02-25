Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 75,970 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $63,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.