Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 96,620 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of S&T Bancorp worth $61,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 184,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 1,309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 72,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

