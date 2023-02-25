Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 57,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Kearny Financial worth $62,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 412.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 425,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Kearny Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $671.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

