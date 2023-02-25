Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $60,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 92.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MKS Instruments by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 18.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 104,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $91.52 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

