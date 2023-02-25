Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Premier Financial worth $64,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Premier Financial Price Performance

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $25.14 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $894.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

