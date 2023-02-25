Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $63,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FOX by 96.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 558,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FOX by 49.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 190,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 100.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 851,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

