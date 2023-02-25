Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.76 Million Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $58,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

