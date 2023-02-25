Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.99 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,700,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $58,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 14.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

